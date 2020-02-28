UP govt may give preference to poor patients at dialysis centres

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:06 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering a policy change so that low-income group patients are given preference at dialysis centres across the state. UP health and family welfare minister Atul Garg said he has proposed that people having an income up to ₹25,000 a month be given preference at dialysis centres.

About one and half years ago, the government had opened free dialysis centres in the state, including one at Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital in Ghaziabad. The minister said dialysis patients have to wait for about three months after registration to start their dialysis.

“Since the waiting is about three months, I have proposed that people with lower incomes (say up to ₹25,000 per month) be given preference at these centres. Currently, those who cannot wait have no option but to foot the high bill at private centres. So a policy decision is under consideration of the state government,” Garg said.

“Further, keeping in mind the progress of dialysis centres and the intake of patients, the government has sought details from different districts about the number of dialysis machines they would require. The data is being analysed and all the centres will be given more dialysis machines in proportion to the demand,” Garg said.

The dialysis centre in Ghaziabad is a 10-bed facility with one bed reserved for patients found positive for infectious diseases such as Hepatitis.

“The average waiting time for a patient is about two months. At a private facility, the dialysis costs the patient anything between ₹2,500 and ₹5,000 per dialysis. In government centres, the treatment is free. We have written to the health authorities in Lucknow to give us more beds to accommodate more people. But the decision is pending,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

“Patients on the wait-list find a spot only if one of thee things happens– a patient stops coming; gets a transplant; or dies during treatment. It is only then that another patient can move in. Every patient may require about two or three dialysis per week depending on her condition,” Dr Gupta said.

The Ghaziabad facility runs in three shifts and caters to 30 patients a day.

“The waiting period is such that people often come in with recommendations from ministers and even senior officials. In two cases, our staff had to wait for about one and half months to get dialysis. The situation is worse for the general public,” an official from the district health department said.