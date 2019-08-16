UP police sub-inspector shoots self at Ghaziabad home

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:46 IST

Ghaziabad:

A Uttar Pradesh police sub inspector (SI) allegedly shot himself with his service pistol at his Ghaziabad home on Friday morning.

The police said prime facie it seems to be a case of suicide triggered by some personal dispute but they are investigating the matter.

The incident took place around 8.30am after the SI arrived at his house in Ghaziabad from Baghpat where he was posted. According to police, his 14-year-old daughter was away at their native place in Allahabad while the deceased dropped his nine-year-old son at his school.

“He came home and was in a room. His wife was in the kitchen when she heard him shouting with anger while speaking over the phone. Then she heard a gunshot and saw her husband lying on the bed. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The shot hit his forehead and the bullet exited from the back of the head,” said a police officer.

According to police, the SI’s first wife died about 10 years ago and he married again. He was around 42 years old, police said.

“It seems it was a sudden decision as no suicide note was recovered,” the officer said. The police sent the body for postmortem and seized the weapon and the belongings, including the mobile phone.

“We have seized the belongings and sent the body for postmortem. No suicide note was recovered from the room. It seems a personal issue led to the incident. The body was later handed over to his family to be taken to Allahabad. We have not received any complaint so far,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India foundation (Delhi-based).

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 20:46 IST