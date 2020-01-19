e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Uran woman files dowry harassment case against husband, in-laws

Uran woman files dowry harassment case against husband, in-laws

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:43 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

A 28-year-old woman from Uran has filed a case of dowry harassment and assault against her husband and in-laws for allegedly beating her and demanding ₹20 lakh dowry to expand their catering business.

The woman’s in-laws based in Trombay run a catering service and had approached her family in January 2018. Her family had first turned down their proposal but later the marriage was fixed in May same year.

The in-laws demanded a hefty sum for the catering service and asked the woman’s parents to pay. The woman told the police in her complaint that her in-laws used to hit her with belts and kick her.

“As they kept asking me to get money from my home for their business, I got them ₹2 lakh,” the woman’s complaint said.

“We have registered a case of dowry harassment. When she wanted to go to her mother’s house, they demanded ₹20 lakh and told her to not return without the money,” said an officer from Uran police station.

top news
Donald Trump names top celebrity lawyers to defend him in Senate trial
Donald Trump names top celebrity lawyers to defend him in Senate trial
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities