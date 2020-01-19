Uran woman files dowry harassment case against husband, in-laws

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:43 IST

Navi Mumbai

A 28-year-old woman from Uran has filed a case of dowry harassment and assault against her husband and in-laws for allegedly beating her and demanding ₹20 lakh dowry to expand their catering business.

The woman’s in-laws based in Trombay run a catering service and had approached her family in January 2018. Her family had first turned down their proposal but later the marriage was fixed in May same year.

The in-laws demanded a hefty sum for the catering service and asked the woman’s parents to pay. The woman told the police in her complaint that her in-laws used to hit her with belts and kick her.

“As they kept asking me to get money from my home for their business, I got them ₹2 lakh,” the woman’s complaint said.

“We have registered a case of dowry harassment. When she wanted to go to her mother’s house, they demanded ₹20 lakh and told her to not return without the money,” said an officer from Uran police station.