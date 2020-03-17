e-paper
US-returned undertrial with flu rushed to hospital

US-returned undertrial with flu rushed to hospital

The inmate, a resident of SBS Nagar district, has been kept in the hospital’s isolation ward.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:01 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 35- year-old undertrial lodged in the Ludhiana central jail, who was arrested in February from the international airport in New Delhi as he was a declared proclaimed offender (PO), was rushed to the local civil hospital after he developed flu-like symptoms.

The inmate, a resident of SBS Nagar district, has been kept in the hospital’s isolation ward. A couple of days ago, he started showing symptoms of cold and fever. On Tuesday, he went to the jail hospital where the doctors learnt about his travel history and sent him to the civil hospital.

The inmate was booked in a case of assault in 2018, but he escaped arrest and fled to the US. In his absence, a court declared him PO and issued a lookout notice against him.

When returned to India in February, he was nabbed by the police at the airport and sent to the Central Jail in Ludhiana.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said there was no need to worry. “It may be a routine flu. But as a precautionary measure we have r kept him under observation,” said Bagga.

