Veteran journalist assaulted and robbed, gold chain snatched in Noida

Three unidentified men allegedly assaulted a senior journalist and snatched his gold chain while he was out for an evening walk at a public park in Noida's Sector 62, police said on Tuesday. A local police official said that while an FIR is yet to be registered, the complaint has been received, and action is being taken.(HT file photo for representation)

The incident took place around 5:30 pm on Monday when the journalist, V S Chandrasekar, a Sector 62 resident, had gone for his routine walk in the park near his house.

In a complaint to the police, the journalist stated that the attack happened when he was walking along the pathway near the park's perimeter.

"Suddenly, three men attacked me from behind and pushed me to the ground. I tried to resist but failed, and they managed to break my gold chain and fled," he said.

The gold chain is worth around ₹1.50 lakh, he stated in the complaint.

He added that as he tried to chase the attackers, a bystander outside the park informed him that the men had escaped in an autorickshaw.

The journalist lodged a written complaint at the local Sector 58 police station, requesting strict action against the culprits.

Police personnel also conducted a spot inspection on Monday evening. During the preliminary investigation, they found that most of the CCTV cameras installed on the roads around the park were not functional.

On Tuesday, the police continued its investigation to identify the culprits.