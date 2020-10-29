e-paper
Home / Cities / Vigilance awareness week: Mohali DC urges residents to utilise online portal for registering grievances

Vigilance awareness week: Mohali DC urges residents to utilise online portal for registering grievances

A clear standardised workflow for grievance redressal, strict timelines to each officer and tracking of the status of grievances were some of the features of the interface

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

To ensure citizen-centric, transparent and accountable governance in the working of the district administration, deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan on account of the Vigilance Awareness Week said, “No one in the district needs to run from pillar to post to flag their concerns. District administration is committed to redress public grievances.”

Dayalan said that a web portal called ‘Public grievance redressal system (PGRS)’ was operational in the district for complaints regarding all departments. The citizens can submit their grievances on connect.punjab.gov.in or on the M-sewa mobile app or if they want they can also physically submit their grievances at the DC Office or offices of other departments from where they will be uploaded onto the portal.

“Soon, residents will be able to submit grievances at sewa kendras and a call centre will also be established for this purpose,” the DC said.

A clear standardised workflow for grievance redressal, strict timelines to each officer and tracking of the status of grievances were some of the features of the interface, said the DC, adding that residents will receive SMS alerts. In case they are not satisfied, the grievances will be escalated to higher authorities in the workflow.

