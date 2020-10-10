e-paper
Violation allotment norms: HSVP issues show-cause notice to Panchkula hospital

Violation allotment norms: HSVP issues show-cause notice to Panchkula hospital

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has issued a show-cause notice to a Panchkula hospital for violating terms and conditions of allotment.

HSVP has granted 30 days’ time to Ojas hospital management to reply.

The notice was issued to Ojas Medical Services Private Limited, Sector 26, Panchkula after a complaint was received against them alleging that they have sold 54% shares to Alchemist Hospital in utter violation of the terms and conditions of allotment.

The show-cause notice said that as per the terms and conditions of allotment, advertisement, and rules, regulations and policies of HSVP, the condition that the original allottees shall retain at least 51% shareholding in the Ojas Medical Services Pvt Ltd was violated.

The notice seeks explanation as to why terms of allotment were violated by transferring more than 49% shareholding of the company in the name of person and other than the original allottees. On failing to reply within 30 days, HSVP would initiate further proceeding without any further notice.

