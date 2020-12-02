e-paper
Home / Cities / Viral audio clip: BJP demands Mumbai civic body panel chairman’s resignation

Viral audio clip: BJP demands Mumbai civic body panel chairman’s resignation

Shiv Sena corporator has called for an inquiry into the matter

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 00:41 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
In the clip, BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav is allegedly asking a civic contractor to withdraw the latter’s bid for works under the corporator’s fund in E-Ward.
In the clip, BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav is allegedly asking a civic contractor to withdraw the latter’s bid for works under the corporator’s fund in E-Ward. (HT FILE)
         

An audio clip, in which Shiv Sena corporator and standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav is allegedly asking a civic contractor to withdraw the latter’s bid for works under the corporator’s fund in E-Ward (Byculla and Mazagaon), has gone viral.

In the clip Jadhav is heard saying, “You know the system or not? You withdraw the work and I will tell them to not issue you a challan.”

After getting shortlisted in the tendering process, every contractor is issued a challan as an acknowledgement of appointment. The bid in the audio clip refers to civic works such as toilet, footpath and pathway repairs along with drainage work etc.

In the audio clip, the contractor, Surajpratap Singh Deora, is heard saying, “It will be difficult for me to withdraw the bid as it will have impact on my company. We will not bid for any works in the future.”

To this, Jadhav replies, “You do not understand that you need to withdraw the bid. When will you or your representative come to the ward office? I’ll meet you there. Or where do you stay? I will come there and explain it to you.”

When contacted, Jadhav said, “I accept that the voice in the audio is mine. But if you listen to the recording, there is nothing wrong in what I said. I got to know that the contractor has not done proper work in the past. I will ask administration to order an inquiry into the matter. This is all is being done for politics. I very well know who has done this and I’ll come out in open with proof in the next few days to expose everything.”

Deora’s firm Yash Corporation won the contract. He said, “I am a contractor and I have nothing to with politics or BMC elections. There is an allegation that I offered a percentage to Mr Jadhav. But I demand that this allegation be proved. I have written to the BMC chief and Mumbai Police commissioner stating that I was asked to withdraw my bid and there is possibility of threat to my life.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded Jadhav’s resignation. BJP’s group leader in BMC and corporator, Prabhakar Shinde, said, “Jadhav has confessed that it was his voice. All this is a disgrace to the functioning of the corporation. Jadhav should accept moral responsibility and immediately resign as the chairman and a high-level inquiry should be initiated into the matter.”

