Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Voice samples of Chinmayanand, others taken

  Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday brought former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, the woman law student who has accused him of rape, and three others to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, where their voice samples were taken, a jail official said.

They were taken from the Shahjahanpur jail. The law student herself is an accused in an extortion case.

“Chinmayanand was taken to Lucknow at 9am, the law student at 6am and three others were picked up from jail around 11am,” said Shahjahanpur jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar.

On Saturday, chief judicial magistrate, Shahjahanpur, Omveer Singh had allowed the SIT to take voice samples of Chinmayanand, the law student and three others, namely Sachin, Sanjay, and Vikram.

Probe officials said some video clips that surfaced during the investigation had been made case property in addition to the 64 GB pen-drive given by the woman law student to officials.

In some of these videos, which were widely shared on the social media, there were allegedly some obscene conversations between the woman and Chinmayanand.

Another video, which relates to the extortion case, reportedly showed the woman, three others and the driver in a car. The woman and her three companions were allegedly heard discussing the extortion demand that Chinmayanand received on August 22. The driver Anoop claimed to have shot the video and reportedly later confirmed the woman’s involvement in the extortion demand.

Chinmayanand has been booked under Sections 376C (Sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354 D(stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman and three others were booked for extortion, and under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (disappearance of evidences), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) of IPC and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:32 IST

