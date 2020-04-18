Wheat procurement begins in two Ludhiana mandis

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:32 IST

The procurement process of wheat kicked off at the grain markets of Jagraon and Hathur in presence of the district planning board chairman Malkit Singh Dakha on Saturday.

“This time, due to the ongoing lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, farmers will be able to bring their produce to the mandis only as per their turn,” he said, adding that as per the directions, the district administration would ensure that there is no rush of farmers in the mandis.

For the purpose, the farmers will be issued token passes by arhtiyas and on the basis of these tokens, they will be able to bring their produce to the mandis, the planning board official said, adding that arhtiyas would ensure that the farmers visit the mandis as per the given schedule.

He also said that the officials have been directed to ensure that arrangements of cleanliness and other facilities are made in the mandis. “The arhtiyas and labourers have been given training regarding hand washing, wearing masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers by the mandi board officials. All these materials will be provided to the labourers by the arhtiyas who will ensure that the farmers and labourers wash their hands every half an hour,” Dakha said.

‘GOVT TO PROCUE EVERY SINGLE GRAIN’

The official appealed to the farmers to not panic, saying, “Punjab government will procure every single foodgrain from them. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the same in all mandis across the state.” The official later visited other mandis of the area and supervised the ongoing wheat procurement process.