Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar , though not part of the then Hindavi Swarajya, holds a notable place in history for hosting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his journey to Agra in April 1666, eight years before his coronation. When Shivaji Maharaj drew large crowds during 1666 visit to Aurangabad

His arrival at the then capital of the Mughal province of Deccan drew large crowds, reflecting the growing stature of the Maratha warrior king, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated on Thursday.

Aurangabad derives its name from Emperor Aurangzeb.

Bhimsen Saxena, a Mughal administration official, wrote about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's visit to the city in his Persian memoir 'Tarikh-i-Dilkusha', later translated into English by historian Jadunath Sarkar.

The memoir recorded Shivaji Maharaj's contingent of horsemen and the public enthusiasm surrounding him.

The visit followed the Treaty of Purandar with Mughal Subhedar Mirza Raja Jaisingh, after which Shivaji Maharaj was to go to meet Aurangzeb in Agra.

During his stop in Sambhajinagar in April 1666, he travelled with 500 well-dressed and armed soldiers, drawing huge crowds.

A letter sent by Parkaldas, an official of Amber state in Agra on May 29, 1666, to another official, also recounts that Shivaji Maharaj's escort comprised of 200–250 men, including 100 horsemen.

His entourage included a gold and silver-plated palki , two elephants with haudas , a few camels carrying luggage, and his distinctive orange and vermilion flag with golden decoration.

Parkaldas described Shivaji Maharaj as lean, fair-complexioned, and commanding, noting also the handsome appearance of his nine-year-old son Sambhaji Maharaj.

"Without even finding out who he is, one does feel instinctively that he is a ruler of men," Parkaldas wrote in the letter, which is part of 'Rajasthani Records' by Sarkar about the Maratha warrior's famous visit to Agra.

When Shivaji Maharaj rode out in his 'palki', many footmen wearing large Turkish-style caps marched ahead of him. Many of his senior officers also travelled in palkis, so his entourage carried several of them along the journey, he wrote.

Saxena also recorded an incident involving Mughal officer Saf Shikan Khan, who initially failed to personally receive Shivaji Maharaj.

Khan sent his nephew to receive him, which displeased the Maratha king, who then headed to Mirza Raja's house here.

When the nephew informed Shivaji Maharaj that Khan was waiting for him in their general court, he said, "Who is this Saf Shikan Khan? Why has he not come to see me? What does he do here?"

Later, Khan and other Mughal officials visited Shivaji Maharaj, and the following day, he met Khan at his residence, along with other dignitaries, who treated him with respect befitting his status, Saxena wrote.

After a brief stay, Shivaji Maharaj continued his journey to Agra, as documented in the memoir.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.