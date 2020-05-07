Will launch agitation if not allowed to operate mixed land use industries by May 17: Ludhiana traders

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:10 IST

City-based industrialists on Thursday held a meeting and decided to agitate against the state and central governments if industry was not allowed to resume operations in mixed land use areas by May 17.

Members of different associations, including the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) and Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association (JNSSMA) attended the meeting.

“Around 40,000 units are situated in the mixed land use areas of the city and their owners are facing tremendous losses,” the attendees said. The traders said medium and large scale industries will not be able to survive for long if the small-scale units situated in mixed land use areas were not allowed to operate. Most of the component and part suppliers of medium and large industries operate in mixed land use areas.

‘READY TO FOLLOW ALL GUIDELINES’

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja and FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said the micro and small industry was ready to follow all guidelines issued by the government and administration.