With 64 fresh infections, Haryana tally climbs to 1,131

cities

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:44 IST

Sixty-four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,131, officials said.

As many as 21 of the 76 Haryana natives deported back from the US and brought to Panchkula are among those who have tested positive for the virus.

While 16 of these positive cases who hailed from Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal, will be admitted at isolation wards or hospitals at Mullana in Ambala district, three of the remaining patients will be admitted at Agroha (Hisar) and two in Rohtak, senior officials of the health department said.

The 76 people were part of a group of over 160 Indians who had arrived at Amritsar in Punjab by a special chartered flight earlier this week.

Earlier, state health minister Anil Vij said 22 of the 76 persons had been found positive. However, senior doctors in Panchkula said the reports of 21 people had so far been confirmed. Those found negative will be quarantined in their home districts.

Also, 12 new cases were reported from Gurugram, 10 in Faridabad, seven in Panipat, three each in Sonepat, Jind and Hisar, two in Bhiwani and one each in Palwal, Karnal and Kurukshetra. The fresh infections in Gurugram and Faridabad are the contacts of already infected patients, doctors said.

6 people found positive at rehab centre

Seven new cases reported from Panipat include four inmates, aged between nine and 12 years, and two employees of a rehabilitation centre. Panipat civil surgeon Dr Sant Lal Verma said the employees include a 36-year-old sweeper and a 40-year-old supervisor at the centre located in Shiv Nagar. The seventh patient is a 25-year-old youth from Ganga Ram colony.

Four fresh cases in Karnal

Four more people, including three of a family, tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnal on Saturday, taking the district tally to 27 and 11 active patients.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the new patients include a 56-year-old man, his 54-year-old wife and 33-year-old son, residents of Chaman Garden in Karnal city. A 28-year-old man of Khera village under Indri sub-division is among the new cases. All patients have travel history to different places as the Chaman Garden family had returned from Delhi on May 15, while the fourth patient had recently returned from Noida.

Woman found infected in K’shetra

A 45-year-old woman from Ladwa of Kurukshetra district has tested positive for the virus. Dr Sukhbir Singh, chief medical officer, said the woman belongs to ward number 12 of Ladwa. He said her samples were taken on May 22 and she had returned from Delhi on May 20.

Two test positive in Bhiwani, cop in Sonepat

Two fresh cases in Bhiwani include a 51-year-old Gurugram woman, who had visited her daughter’s house in Rewadi Khera village and a 27-year-old resident from Tigdana village, working with the Haryana police and posted at Gurugram.

A sub-inspector, who hails from Sonepat and was working in Delhi has also tested positive. He has been sent to isolation ward at BPS.

44 more patients discharged

Meanwhile, 44 more patients who were discharged on Saturday include 11 each from Faridabad and Sonepat, nine from Gurugram, five from Nuh, three from Jind, two each from Fatehabad and Rohtak and one from Jhajjar. With this, the recovery rate of the state has risen to 66.3 %.