Home / Ranchi / Woman cuts tongue, offers to God to get missing daughter-in-law back

Woman cuts tongue, offers to God to get missing daughter-in-law back

The woman, Lakshmi Nirala, allegedly cut her tongue with a blade at her house after worshipping Lord Shiva and offered it to him, praying for her daughter-in-law Jyoti Nirala’s safe return.

ranchi Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:14 IST
Debashish Sarkar
Debashish Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
Lakshmi Nirala cut her tongue with a blade and offered it to God to apparently get back her missing daughter-in-law.
Lakshmi Nirala cut her tongue with a blade and offered it to God to apparently get back her missing daughter-in-law. (HT Archive)
         

A woman in her forties cut her tongue and offered it to God to apparently get back her missing daughter-in-law, on NIT campus under RIT police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

“The woman was not ready to go to a hospital, but we somehow managed to convince her and took her to MGMMCH in Jamshedpur. She is now stable and recovering well but is not able to talk. The woman works as a domestic help,” Srinivas Singh, officer-in-charge (OC), said.

The woman, Lakshmi Nirala, allegedly cut her tongue with a blade at her house after worshipping Lord Shiva and offered it to him, praying for her daughter-in-law Jyoti Nirala’s safe return. According to the police, Jyoti went missing with her child on August 14 evening.

Her husband Nandu Lal Nirala, however, said she did it on someone else’s advice. “Someone told her that if she offers her tongue to God, Jyoti would return,” said Nandu.

“We searched for Jyoti throughout the night on Friday, but could not find her. Later, I went to RIT police with my son but was told to come next morning. Since Saturday was Independence Day, we went to police in the evening. Lakshmi cut her tongue on Sunday,” said Nandu.

