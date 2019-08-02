Woman executive in Gurugram commits suicide, boyfriend booked

gurugram

Aug 02, 2019

A 25-year-old marketing executive of an insurance aggregator company is alleged to have killed herself on Thursday by hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented house in Sector 52’s Housing Board Colony, the police said.

The police have booked the girl’s boyfriend for abetment to suicide, but have not made any arrest so far.

According to the Sector 53 police, the woman had come to the city from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and was living here for the last two years.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they did not find a suicide note but have booked her boyfriend for abetment to suicide, following complaints from her parents.

“The parents alleged that their daughter had a tiff with her boyfriend, following which he refused to marry her. On Wednesday, she had gone to drop her younger sister at the railway station in Nizamuddin and he took her to an open bar (ahata) in Sector 29. They fought till late night, after which she returned home,” he said.

The father alleged that the man called him on his mobile phone late Wednesday and heard the woman crying and shouting. The father, in his complaint, said that the man used to visit his daughter at their house often to discuss their wedding. “The father told us that the man had developed a physical relationship with his daughter on the pretext of marriage and was harassing her. He refused to marry her, following which she took the extreme step,” said Singh.

The police said the control room had received a call on Thursday from a man, who alleged that his girlfriend was committing suicide. “A team from the police station rushed to the spot and contacted the caller, who took them to her residence. The team broke open the door and found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan,” said Deepak Kumar, station house officer, Sector 53 police station.

The body was handed over to the family members on Friday after an autopsy, the police said. “It was a clear case of hanging. We have, however, sent the viscera and swabs to the forensic science laboratory for testing,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital.

A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the man, a resident of Ardee City in Sector 54, after the father filed a complaint.

Police said they are scanning her mobile phone records and have recorded statements of the family members, including her younger sister, who used to live with her in the apartment.

Aug 02, 2019