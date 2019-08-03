Gurugram woman held with 3.6 kg of marijuana

gurugram

The police arrested a 50-year-old woman late Friday in Sirhaul for allegedly possessing 3.6 kilograms of marijuana.

According to the police, the woman allegedly procured the banned substance from Bihar and peddled it in smaller quantities. The woman had procured the consignment for Rs 52,000 and sold it at Rs 100 per 10 grams.

The police said the suspect was identified as Mira, a native of Chautham village in Bihar. She was living in a rented accommodation in Sirhaul for the past 20 years.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that she does not have a past criminal record, but some of her relatives have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past. “During questioning, it was revealed that she used to buy the drugs from a Delhi-based man, who also belongs to her village. We are now looking for him,” he said.

During questioning, the woman told the police that the kingpin of the trade sourced the marijuana from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and sold it at Rs 50 per 10 grams.

Police said they received a tip-off about a consignment of drugs that was to be delivered in their jurisdiction. A team of the Palam Vihar crime investigation unit set up a trap to apprehend the woman from a tea kiosk, out of which she allegedly used to operate.

The seized drugs will be sent to the forensic lab at Madhuban in Karnal, the police said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 18 police station on Friday night.

The woman was produced at the district court on Saturday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

