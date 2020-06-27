e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman jumps from 16th floor of highrise

Woman jumps from 16th floor of highrise

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old woman allegedly took her own life on early Saturday morning at a highrise in Greater Noida West.

According to police officials, guards of the building informed the authorities at around 3.30am.

“The woman lived with her husband and toddler son in a flat,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police said it was not immediately clear why the woman took her own life and do not suspect foul play.

“The family did not mention any reason that they know of. She was undergoing treatment for depression,” said the DCP.

The body will be handed over to the family following the autopsy, said police.

Gautam Budh Nagar is yet to have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In