Woman jumps from 16th floor of highrise

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:48 IST

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old woman allegedly took her own life on early Saturday morning at a highrise in Greater Noida West.

According to police officials, guards of the building informed the authorities at around 3.30am.

“The woman lived with her husband and toddler son in a flat,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police said it was not immediately clear why the woman took her own life and do not suspect foul play.

“The family did not mention any reason that they know of. She was undergoing treatment for depression,” said the DCP.

The body will be handed over to the family following the autopsy, said police.

Gautam Budh Nagar is yet to have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).