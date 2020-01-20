Woman, kids jump in front of train, die

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:01 IST

A woman and her two children died after jumping in front of a speeding train at Khairephata on Sunday morning. Police suspect it to be suicide and are probing the case.

The woman took her five-year-old daughter and six-month-old son and jumped in front of 22966 Up Bhagat Ki Kothi Bandra Terminus Superfast Express at 11.30am.

Her husband identified the three bodies in the afternoon. “The victim had told her husband that she was taking the children to administer polio,” said Anil Sonawane, police inspector, Boisar Government Railway Police (GRP).

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further. The post-mortem report is awaited. We will question the husband after the funeral rites,” said Sonawane.