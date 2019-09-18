Woman kills self in Pune, techie husband arrested for abetting suicide

pune

The Pune police arrested an IT professional on Tuesday for abetting his wife’s suicide.

The accused, identified as Sushantchandra Duryodhan Panda, 38, is a resident of Ganesh Park, Kharadi. The victim, identified as Madhusmita Mahapatra, 27, lived with her husband.

On Sunday evening, the accused found her hanging from the ceiling fan when he returned from work. Her body was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem. The couple had been married for three years and five months.

The complaint was lodged by Dushyasan Mahapatra, 59, the victim’s father. According to the complaint, the accused forbade Madhusmita from getting back to work post marriage. He verbally abused her and did not let her stay in touch with her family members.

“She used to work as a counsellor with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Odisha. She quit her job when she moved to Pune around a year and a half ago. After marriage as well she worked there for a few months before moving here. However, she soon realised that she wanted to start working again,” said AS Taapre, assistant police inspector, Ahmednagar police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 304(b) (death of a woman within seven years of marriage) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against Panda at Ahmednagar police station. The husband was remanded to police custody till Thursday.

