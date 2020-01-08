Woman loses Rs 49,000 in KYC-fraud 

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:40 IST

PUNE A 40-year-old resident of Balewadi was duped by a caller who offered to help update the KYC (know your customer) for an e-wallet. The incident took place on Monday between 2.30pm and 3pm when the woman was at her home in Balewadi.

The victim has not been identified.

The woman received a call from an unidentified number that claimed to be an employee of the e-wallet provider, according to the complaint.

The caller then said that the woman needs to complete her KYC on a particular e-wallet to be able to continue using the services. To do so, the caller asked the woman to share details of her debit card through the mobile app of the e-wallet. As soon as she did that, Rs 47,056 was debited from her account.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 66(d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Chaturshringi police station against unidentified callers.