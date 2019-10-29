Woman’s body found in east Delhi flat

cities

New Delhi: The decomposed body of woman was found in a flat in East Delhi’s Jagatpuri on Monday afternoon.

The flat was locked from outside. Police broke open the door and found the woman’s decomposed body on the floor. A case of murder has been registered and it is being probed from all possible angles.

Police said that at around 1 pm, a neighbour called the police control room and complained about some foul smell from a locked flat.

The police reached there, broke open the door and found a woman’s body that was highly decomposed.

“We learnt that a couple was living in the flat on rent with their children. The woman whose body was found had started living with them since a few months ago. The couple and their children are missing. We are trying to find them to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to her death,” said a police officer privy to the case.

Police have withheld the dead woman’s identity as they are not sure if she was sexually exploited before murder. They will wait for the woman’s autopsy report to know how exactly she died.

