e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Woman’s body found in east Delhi flat

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The decomposed body of woman was found in a flat in East Delhi’s Jagatpuri on Monday afternoon.

The flat was locked from outside. Police broke open the door and found the woman’s decomposed body on the floor. A case of murder has been registered and it is being probed from all possible angles.

Police said that at around 1 pm, a neighbour called the police control room and complained about some foul smell from a locked flat.

The police reached there, broke open the door and found a woman’s body that was highly decomposed.

“We learnt that a couple was living in the flat on rent with their children. The woman whose body was found had started living with them since a few months ago. The couple and their children are missing. We are trying to find them to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to her death,” said a police officer privy to the case.

Police have withheld the dead woman’s identity as they are not sure if she was sexually exploited before murder. They will wait for the woman’s autopsy report to know how exactly she died.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 22:57 IST

top news
6 labourers from Bengal shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam
6 labourers from Bengal shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam
PM Modi underlines India’s push for $5 trillion economy at FII in Riyadh
PM Modi underlines India’s push for $5 trillion economy at FII in Riyadh
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
India’s achievements have earned world’s respect: Saudi King to PM Modi
India’s achievements have earned world’s respect: Saudi King to PM Modi
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities