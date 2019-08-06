Woman hanging clothes to dry slips, falls from 15th floor apartment balcony

noida

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:40 IST

A 28-year-old woman died after she allegedly slipped and fell from her flat on the 15th floor of Divyansh Flora in Gaur City 2 township on Tuesday morning. The woman was identified as Harsha (single name) and she lived with her family members in the society.

Manoj Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said the incident took place around 10am. “The victim was on the balcony to spread out clothes for drying. It was also raining and the floor was wet. She lost her balance and fell over the railing and hit the ground. She sustained critical injuries on her head and body. The security guards who saw her fall rushed to help her,” he said.

They alerted other residents of the apartment complex and also informed her family members. Harsha was rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“A police team visited the spot to investigate the matter. The victim’s family members said she slipped from the balcony and fell to her death. They have not filed any complaint in this regard. They do not want an investigation into the matter,” he said.

Pathak said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the reports are awaited. “We have not found any foul play in this case. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 20:23 IST