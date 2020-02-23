Women travellers in trains beyond Kalyan voice safety concerns

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:29 IST

Women commuters travelling beyond Kalyan in long-distance local trains towards Badlapur, Kasara and Asangaon have flagged safety issues owing to lack of security personnel in the ladies coaches and stations in the night.

“I travel from Dadar to Asangaon daily during late-night hours. Absence of security personnel leads to worry among the women commuters in the Titwala-Asangaon stretch as there is a longer gap between the stations,” said Priti More, 28, a commuter.

According to the passengers’ associations, the absence of security personnel is often noticed in the coaches.

“Security personnel should be deployed in all ladies compartments to avoid any untoward incidents,” said Shyam Ubale, president of a Railway Passengers’ Association.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recently sanctioned 50 additional security personnel for Kalyan section — which covers stations from Kalyan to Kasara/Karjat — said an RPF officer.