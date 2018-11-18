Women, two kids found with throats slit in Delhi home; girl, 3, dies

A three-year-old girl, her mother and her toddler brother were found with their throats slit at their home in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani on Saturday morning. While the girl succumbed to her injuries, her mother and brother are battling for their lives, police said.

While a neighbour, who informed the police control room (PCR) of the incident, told police that the woman — identified as Mohsina (25) — stabbed her children before attempting to kill herself, investigators said they are still probing the allegations.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south), Vijayanta Arya, said, “Though prima facie there is no evidence of the presence of a fourth person at the crime scene, we haven’t ruled out the role of anyone else, including her husband, in the crime.”

The police, who are treading cautiously while probing this crime, have registered a case of murder and attempted murder against “unknown” people at Malviya Nagar police station.

Daughter of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Delhi’s Saket court, Mohsina had married Mohammad Shamim four years ago, police said, adding that they have two children — a three-year-old daughter and an 18-month-old son.

A graduate in arts, Shamim worked at a mall in south Delhi, but is currently unemployed. Mohsina, who studied up to class eight, is a homemaker. The couple lives on the third floor of a flat located in a narrow street of Hauz Rani. Shamim’s parents and brother’s family lived in another house in the same neighbourhood.

Both their families confirmed that the couple had frequent fights. “Mohsina had issues with Shamim often returning home late at nights,” Shamim’s cousin, Mohammad Zubair, said.

But Mohsina’s father, Ishaq Mohammad, alleged that Shamim used to beat up his daughter. “Shamim did not work and would beat up my daughter for asking him to feed the family. Three months ago, I had taken my daughter away after he beat her up. She returned to him a fortnight ago upon his request,” he claimed.

ADCP Arya said preliminary investigation has revealed that the last quarrel between the couple began late Friday night, when Shamim returned home late and Mohsina didn’t let him in. Shamim decided to spend the night at his parents’ house in the same colony.

Stating that the incident came to light around 10am, Mohsina’s neighbour, Sapna, said: “Some girl told me that Mohsina was calling out for me. I entered Mohsina’s flat to see her holding her slit throat with one hand and frantically waving to me with another.”

According to Sapna, Mohsina’s son and daughter too had their throats slit. “They were all on one bed. There was no one else in there, but the doors of the flat were open,” she claimed. ADCP Arya said the knife used in the crime has been recovered.

Even as the police were informed, relatives and neighbours rushed the three to Max Hospital nearby. The girl was declared brought dead while her mother and brother are battling for their lives. “The boy is likely to survive, but Mohsina has suffered serious wounds to her neck and stomach. She is on ventilator support and not in a position to speak to us,” said ADCP Arya.

After the crime, the families of Mohsina and Shamim hurled allegations at each other. “Whenever the couple quarrelled, Mohsina’s father would threaten to implicate Shamim in a false case. He would instigate Mohsina to harm her children so that Shamim could be implicated. Mohsina tried to follow his advice but things spiraled beyond her control,” said Shamim’s cousin, Zubair.

Denying the allegations, Mohsina’s family claimed that their interference was limited to warning Shamim from raising his hands on his wife. Instead, they accused Shamim, his older brother and their mother of trying to kill the Mohsina and the two children.

Police said they are probing all allegations and possibilities. “Both the families are currently in distress. But we hope to get clarity after speaking to Mohsina. We are also awaiting report from doctors and forensic experts to determine if it was only homicide or also involved a suicide attempt. This crime has no eyewitness and we don’t want to declare anyone a murderer without evidence,” said ADCP Arya.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 11:42 IST