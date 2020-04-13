e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Yamuna authority to sanitise 96 villages in Covid disinfection drive

Yamuna authority to sanitise 96 villages in Covid disinfection drive

cities Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:38 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority on Monday said it has identified a total of 96 villages where regular disinfection drives will be carried out to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The drive will cover villages like Rohi, Parohi, Banwaribas, Dayanatpur, Kishorpur and Ranhera where the Noida International Greenfield airport project is proposed to be built along the Yamuna Expressway. It has also installed a disinfectant tunnel for employees who are engaged in the sanitisation drive.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida for developing areas between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries and generate employment and develop urban areas in the region. Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — were notified under Yeida. As of now no Covid-19 positive case has been found in any of the villages along the expressway, which falls under the jurisdiction of Yeida. However, the staff has been pressed into service and a massive sanitation exercise undertaken as a precautionary measure..

“We have 200 staff members, who are engaged in the task of conducting disinfection drive. We have decided to disinfect 96 villages where we are taking care of civic amenities, including sanitation, waste collection. Four Yeida teams will regularly conduct disinfection drives in these 96 villages so that these areas stay safe from Covid-19 ,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of the Yeida.

The Yeida is mixing sodium hypochlorite in water tanks and spraying the solution on common spaces, that include footpaths, roads, community centres and houses, among other areas.

The Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh has directed his staff to maintain social distancing properly so that they stay safe .

“Our staff will pass through the disinfectant tunnel to sanitise themselves. Once a person passes through they can be disinfected in 30 seconds,” said Bhatia.

top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities