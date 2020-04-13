Yamuna authority to sanitise 96 villages in Covid disinfection drive

cities

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:38 IST

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority on Monday said it has identified a total of 96 villages where regular disinfection drives will be carried out to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The drive will cover villages like Rohi, Parohi, Banwaribas, Dayanatpur, Kishorpur and Ranhera where the Noida International Greenfield airport project is proposed to be built along the Yamuna Expressway. It has also installed a disinfectant tunnel for employees who are engaged in the sanitisation drive.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida for developing areas between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries and generate employment and develop urban areas in the region. Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — were notified under Yeida. As of now no Covid-19 positive case has been found in any of the villages along the expressway, which falls under the jurisdiction of Yeida. However, the staff has been pressed into service and a massive sanitation exercise undertaken as a precautionary measure..

“We have 200 staff members, who are engaged in the task of conducting disinfection drive. We have decided to disinfect 96 villages where we are taking care of civic amenities, including sanitation, waste collection. Four Yeida teams will regularly conduct disinfection drives in these 96 villages so that these areas stay safe from Covid-19 ,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of the Yeida.

The Yeida is mixing sodium hypochlorite in water tanks and spraying the solution on common spaces, that include footpaths, roads, community centres and houses, among other areas.

The Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh has directed his staff to maintain social distancing properly so that they stay safe .

“Our staff will pass through the disinfectant tunnel to sanitise themselves. Once a person passes through they can be disinfected in 30 seconds,” said Bhatia.