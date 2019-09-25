Yogi government lawmakers to adopt a TB patient each

cities

All the ministers and other lawmakers of the Yogi Adityanath government plan to adopt a tuberculosis (TB) patient each in Uttar Pradesh, an initiative aimed to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to free the country from TB by 2025 a reality.

The chief minister will also be part of the initiative.

UP accounts for nearly 5.75 lakh TB patients and to screen those afflicted with this disease, the government has decided to provide all the hospitals with CB-NAAT test machine.

Of these, 14,600 patients are reported to be in Lucknow alone, confirmed Dr PK Gupta, district leprosy officer.

The CB-NAAT machine offers the most definitive test for TB.

UP governor Anandiben Patel had taken the lead by adopting a girl afflicted with the disease and her staff at the Raj Bhawan had followed suit by adopting 21 other affected children in Lucknow on August 25.

Anandiben had subsequently appealed to all to support the initiative.

A TB patient is entitled to Rs 500 per month from the government for a nutritious diet with the cash amount being transferred directly into their account.

“I would be adopting a TB patient very soon, probably in Siddharth Nagar, the region from where I got elected. Following the governor’s appeal all of us would be adopting those in the grip of this disease. But again, it’s not just about ministers, lawmakers or politicians. All have to join hands, and in fact in Varanasi’s TB hospital several doctors have adopted patients,” said health minister Jai Pratap Singh at the ‘Coffee with HT’ programme at HT office here on Tuesday.

There is no clarity if bureaucrats would also join the ‘adoption campaign’.

“Nearly ₹400 monthly is the expense of adopting a TB patient, who usually requires treatment for between 6 and 9 months,” said Singh.

While adopting TB afflicted children at the Raj Bhawan here, the governor had made it clear that along with ensuring proper medicine and diet, it had to be ensured that students whose studies get disrupted due to disease get to study again.

Early detection and regular medication and diet are the keys to treating the disease, which otherwise becomes multi-drug resistance (MDR).

“If still not attended to, it could further degenerate into extensive drug resistant TB (XDR-TB) and then in this stage not only the treatment gets costlier but the patient’s life also is at risk,” Singh said.

“It has been made mandatory for private hospitals where TB patients are turning up to upload their details on the ‘Nischaiy’ portal,” the health minister said.

