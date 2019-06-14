Yogi to officials: Develop Noida, G Noida, Yamuna areas as smart cities

NOIDA: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath Friday directed the officials to develop Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway urban areas under the central government’s ‘smart city’ programme, which was started on June 25, 2015.

“The state government is serious about providing world-class facilities to the general public. And the most important point is that the chief minister wants to develop urban and rural areas simultaneously,” Pankaj Singh, Noida MLA, said after attending a meeting with Adityanath, who was in the city Friday.

A smart city boasts of hi-tech facilities, including the use of digital technology to provide different services to the general public and also address their issues in a timebound manner. The basic services such as security and policing, transport, power, water, sanitation, and public safety utilities, among others, should be delivered to the public with ease in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, officials said.

Adityanath instructed officials to make optimum use of technology to provide integrated traffic management system to address congestion that trouble lakhs of motorists daily. The condition during peak hours goes from bad to worse for office-goers on city roads in Noida and Greater Noida. Most of the traffic intersections and all main roads remain congested daily.

“Adityanath has directed Noida, Greater Noida and traffic police, among other departments, to take effective steps to ensure that the issue of congestion is addressed appropriately,” a Noida authority official, who is not authorised to talk to media, said.

Adityanath also reviewed ongoing projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Friday. He started a review meeting at 4.40pm and it went on till 7pm. The chief executive officers of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities separately gave a presentation about future action plan to make three industrial urban centres better place to live in.

After review with top officials, the chief minister met homebuyers and entrepreneurs to discuss their issues. He then reached Greater Noida an hour and half behind schedule.

He also directed officials to cut expenses and increase sources of revenue. Officials were also told to take effective steps to clean river Hindon that flows through Noida and Greater Noida and neighbouring Ghaziabad.

“Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the present condition of the Hindon. He wants officials to handle sewage, garbage and other sanitation services as per waste management rules of 2016 and without damaging ecology,” an official said.

MLA Singh demanded that Metro stations in Noida be named after neighbouring villages to ensure their identify stays intact and villagers feel connected with the city’s development.

“Adityanath also directed Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate to conduct an inquiry and inform him why visitors to the out-patient department of the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30 were decreasing,” the official said.

Three industrial authorities have also been told to use corporate social responsibility funds to skill local youth and provide them employment. The CM also directed officials to fill vacancies in their departments.

