You can now track 350 long-distance trains

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:55 IST

You can now track 350 outstation trains operating from the city with the help of Real Time Information System (RTIS).

The Indian Railways and the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) has collaborated with ISRO to install GPS and SOS systems in locomotives under RTIS, which will allow live tracking of trains through National Train Enquiry System (NTES). The Railways will launch an app to track the trains after RTIS is implemented in 2,835 locomotives by 2020. Till now it has been fitted in 350 outstation trains.

The outstation trains on Central and Western Railway include Rajdhani, Shatabdi and other intercity trains. The cost of the project is ₹100 crore, with ₹88.95 crore being the cost of installing the tracking devices. RTIS will also help the Railways track the speed of outstation trains, enable the loco pilots to send distress signals in emergencies, and monitor punctuality. “RTIS enables exact positioning of outstation trains through geo-positioning. Apart from the location, the system helps in keeping a track of speed and movement of trains,” said a senior official. The tracking devices are being fitted in outstation trains when they arrive at railway yards for regular or periodic maintenance. Last month, 15 outstation trains were fitted with RTIS in Kalyan, 36 in Baroda, and 28 in Bhusawal railway yard.

GPS devices will also be placed in local trains and CR is in the process of launching an app for the same.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:55 IST