e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants

Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 01:04 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

With migrant workers struggling to travel back home, a group of samaritans in Vasai has stepped forward to help them.

The group on Saturday night facilitated the travel of over 100 labourers from Vasai to their hometown in Tamil Nadu. “It took us over two weeks to get doctors’ certificates, police permission, travel permit and permission from local tehsildars in TN,” said 30-year-old Kaustubh Bhalekar, a student, who started a ‘Humans I Met’ campaign with his friends. “We realised we need funds to get things rolling and so sought help of other citizens.”

The group will help another 130 labourers leave the city in another train in the coming week. “It was amazing to see everyone involved in the project, with bureaucrats from TN and Maharashtra going out of their way to make the project possible,” said 31-year-old Vishal Vincent, a PR professional.

“We have served food and water to thousands of stranded migrants in and around Navi Mumbai.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In