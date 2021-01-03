e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Zirakpur businessman gets extortion call, FIR lodged

Zirakpur businessman gets extortion call, FIR lodged

Caller threatens to upload objectionable videos of the victim’s wife and daughter

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Zirakpur police have booked an unidentified person for threatening a businessman of circulating objectionable videos of his wife and daughter and trying to extort Rs 1 lakh.

The complainant, who lives near VIP Road, Zirakpur, said he received a phone call with the threat and demand for money.

Zirakpur station house officer Omkar Singh Brar said they were on the trail of the caller and a case under Sections 420, 419, 384, 506 and 120 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered.

top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
‘Big salute to doctors’: BMC chief on 3 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai
‘Big salute to doctors’: BMC chief on 3 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In