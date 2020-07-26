Unlock campus fashion: Students prep to unleash their vogue for session 2020

college-admissions

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:55 IST

Waiting for DU’s cut-off list or verdict on final year exam? The campus life is abuzz , albeit virtually, amid anxiety for future and hopes for the new session to begin soon. Courtesy corona, the day one of new session on campus might get delayed, but that isn’t able to hold back the youngsters from their fav activity, i.e. shopping for that stylish campus avatar! Following social distancing yet scuffling for discounts while wearing face masks, college students are being spotted street shopping at the popular markets of Lajpat, Sarojini, and Janpath. Some are queuing up at the now reopened malls and are gung ho about the seasonal sale. All of this is to put together that coveted campus look that’s a guaranteed head-turner!

Accesso-rise the game

“I’ve been shopping from some of my favourite brands at the malls in south Delhi, and have bought some comfortable yet stylish wear to be able to run around the college trying to figure out where the next lecture will take place!” – Aatika Choudhary, a DU aspirant

“Online class ho ya offline, I want to make a good first impression! And what plays a major role in that is how we dress,” says Aatika Choudhary, a DU aspirant from Ghaziabad. She adds that dressing well gives her the confidence to approach new people. “I’ve been shopping from some of my favourite brands at the malls in south Delhi, and have bought some comfortable yet stylish wear to be able to run around the college trying to figure out where the next lecture will take place! I have got mono coloured tops and those staple kurtis in solid black and white, which I plan to play up with accessories like statement earrings or chunky necklaces. Style mantra: Less is more,” she says.

From malls in south Delhi to street markets, youngsters are out and about shopping for the latest trendy wear. ( Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT )

Turn up the right type of shade!

“A true fashion statement is nothing but the right pair of sunnies! And these are a must, no matter which weather it is. After all, it’s all about style,” says Bhavya Bhatia, a student of Hindu College, DU, adding, “In the bare minimum pocket money that we get, buying multiple branded shades can be a costly affair. So, the trick is to choose stores that have affordable prices and variety. I’ve bought aviators, wayfarers, cat eye glasses and even face shields. In colours I’ve chosen hot pink, black, tinted blue and sea green... Since I bought quite a few of these, I got some great bargain as shopkeepers are keen to make sales right now.”

Campus’s next Shoe stopper

“Shoes are my fetish. I don’t want to wear a perfect outfit and pair it with chappals,” says Sneha Choudhury, from Jawaharlal Nehru University, who has bought a wide variety of shoes. “I street shopped everything from bellies and platforms to converse. The trick is to pick neutral shades that go with most dresses. And Dilli ki street shopping hai to bargaining zindabad,” she adds.

Printing it safe!

“Prints brighten any wardrobe almost instantly,” says Akshat Rawat, a student of College of Vocational Studies, DU. He adds, “So I choose the print that best compliments my personality and body type. I recently raided malls and bought a variety of print shirts at a stellar deal! Since I love indigenous prints, I’ve got Bandhani shirts to be paired with skinny jeans and men’s sandals. I’m gonna take my look a notch up, this year.”

Look up for the right prints as college fashion is all about making a statement on campus. ( Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT )

The giant hair affair

“A bad hair day has the potential to ruin the sharpest of outfits, and campus life is replete with assignments that need running around! Who would have the time to blow dry their hair every day? So when I recently got to know that my regular salon, which I had been visiting before the lockdown, is giving discounts on Kera-smoothening, I immediately took up the offer. Plus when I saw that my hairstylist was clad in a PPE gear, I opted to get a haircut as well. With this makeover, bad hair days are here no more,” quips Mansha Khanna, a DU aspirant from Ghaziabad.

Bag-ging much more than discounts

Right shoes not just provide the necessary comfort for all the running around on campus, but also make the overall look quite chic. ( Photo: Amal KS/HT )

Making a statement with the right mask and phone cover

Kanupriya Pandey from Jamia Millia Islamia feels campus fads are all about “standing up for what you believe in”. A regular at protests and street plays, Pandey says, “I’ve developed this new liking for mobile covers that have quirky tagline. There are so many online portals where one can even get a customised message printed on phone cover. But, this time, I’m thinking of getting a face mask customised! I’ve even ordered a few masks with statement one-liners. While some are quite chill, others are informative; and the messages on them are bi-lingual so they have a mass appeal... Since I have shown pictures of these to my friends, they have been after my life to order some for them too!”

