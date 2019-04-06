Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: CPI(M) will aim to keep its stronghold of Tripura East
Tripura goes to polls in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019 and votes will be counted on May 23.
One of the two parliamentary constituencies in Tripura, Tripura East has been the citadel of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) since 1996.
The CPI(M) has renominated Jitendra Choudhury for the predominantly tribal Tripura East Lok Sabha seat.
Jitendra Choudhury will be up against BJP’s candidate Rebati Tripura. Congress has fielded Pragya Deb Burman, a member of the royal family in the state, Tripura East seat.
The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a regional ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Tripura, has named its president and revenue minister NC Debabarma for the constituency.
Here are some details about the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tripura
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tripura East
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Jitendra Choudhury, CPI(M)
Winning margin in 2014: 484,358
Runner up name, party: Sachitra Debburma, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 951,110
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 83.41%
Number of women voters in 2014: 558,670
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,490
