Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Patan

Liladharbhai Vaghela of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the sitting member of Parliament from Patan Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Liladharbhai Vaghela won against the Congress party’s Bhavsinh Rathod in the last Lok Sabha election held in 2014. Before that, Jagdish Thakor of the Congress held the seat from 2009.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Patan

Sitting MP, Party: Liladharbhai Vaghela, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 138,719

Runner up name, party: Bhavsinh Rathod, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 955,799

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.69%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,830

Number of women voters: 782,446

