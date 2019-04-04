Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Rajasthan’s Banswara is a former Congress bastion now held by BJP

Banswara parliamentary constituency is a former stronghold of the Congress and currently represented by the BJP’s Manshankar Nimana.

It is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes and constituents here have not voted for the same party since 1999, when Congress’ Tarachand Bagora won against Janata Dal(United) candidate Rajesh Katara.

In the Lok Sabha election in 2004, BJP’s Dhan Singh Rawat defeated Congress leader Prabhu Singh Rawat. Bagora came back in the 2009 Lok Sabha election by defeating Hakaru Maida of the Bharatiya Janata Party but lost to Manshankar Nimana in 2014.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Banswara Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Banswara

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Manshankar Nimana, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 91,916

Runner up name, party: Resham Malviya, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,171,188

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 69.20%

Number of women voters in 2014: 828,582

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,909

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:44 IST