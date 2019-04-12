Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Santosh Kumar Gangwar has held Bareilly for decades

Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has represented Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly in the Lok Sabha from 1989, except in one term.

The seven-time MP Santosh Kumar Gangwar could not win the Lok Sabha election in 2009, when he lost to Congress leader Pravin Singh Aron by a narrow margin.

Gangwar will face Aron once again in the Lok Sabha election 2019. The Samajwadi Party’s Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar is also in the fray as an alliance candidate.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Bareilly Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bareilly

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Santosh Kumar Gangwar (BJP), Pravin Singh Aron (Congress), Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar (SP)

Sitting MP, party: Santosh Kumar Gangwar, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 240,685

Runner up name, party: Ayesha Islam, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,017,891

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.17%

Number of women voters in 2014: 752,671

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,660

