Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: UP’s Etah has been a BJP bastion

The BJP’s Rajveer Singh is the sitting member of Parliament from Etah Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The Etah seat has been won by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the most number of elections in 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998 as Mahadeepak Singh Shakya retained it. Devendra Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh fought as a Jan Kranti Party candidate and won. Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh successfully fought as a BJP candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Rajveer Singh will recontest from the Etah Lok Sabha seat and will be up against Devendra Singh Yadav again.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Etah Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Etah

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Rajveer Singh (BJP), Devendra Singh Yadav (SP)

Sitting MP, party: Rajveer Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 201,001

Runner up name, party: Devendra Singh Yadav, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 926,281

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.72%

Number of women voters in 2014: 720,483

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,725

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:47 IST