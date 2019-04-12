Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: UP’s Firozabad will see uncle and nephew fight

Firozabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is considered the pet constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Ram Ji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party represented the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat between 1999 and 2004. In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Akhilesh Yadav won the seat but retained his other seat of Kannauj.

Congress leader Raj Babbar won the seat in the by polls held after Akhilesh vacated the seat. In the 2014 election, Akshay Yadav, the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s nephew, wrested the seat from Raj Babbar.

The current member of Parliament Akshay Yadav will contest again from the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat. He will be up against his uncle Shivpal Yadav, who split from the SP and formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Chandrasen Jadon is the BJP candidate from the seat.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Firozabad

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Akshay Yadav (SP), Shivpal Yadav (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia), Chandrasen Jadon (BJP

Sitting MP, party: Akshay Yadav, SP

Winning margin in 2014: 114,059

Runner up name, party: SP Singh Baghel, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,104,606

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.49%

Number of women voters in 2014: 734,224

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,839

