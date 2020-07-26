Raksha Bandhan 2020: Denizens prefer online rakhis for variety and quirk factor

coronavirus-crisis

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 03:28 IST

Great variety, quirky themes, no hassle of going to the market — more so considering the social distancing norms put in place — online rakhis are a hit this season. And given that there’s something for everyone in the online world, why wouldn’t they be! So ahead of Raksha Bandhan (August 3), here’s your guide to which rakhi to choose for your sibling:

Fancy food fetish

Gurugram-based Upasana Mahatani, shares, “I have bought rakhi online for the first time for my brother in New York, USA. One of our entrepreneur moms was selling some adorable food rakhis, so we ordered those.”

Cool taglines have made way into rakhi designs since the online market is booming with both options and sales.

Choice aplenty

Pawan Gadia, CEO of an online gift store, shares, “We have come up with 1,000 plus trendy designs of rakhis this year, and some of the unique offerings are agate rakhi, food trails rakhi, etc. We get over 10k orders every day, and deliver in over 80 countries.”

Another Gurugram resident, Astuti Bhatnagar, says, “I want simple rakhis for my brothers and elegant ones for my bhabhis. The kind they can wear for more than a day. I have seen a few entrepreneurs selling some really cool ones, and I’m going to order them online.”

Convenience of online shopping

A Delhiite, Sakshi Jain, says, “I haven’t really thought of venturing out to the markets this year to buy rakhis. I will order them online or will ask my daughters to make them. Although, we did use

the online service this time to send rakhis to my brother in the USA.”

Abhir Bhalla, a student from a Haryana-based university, says, “Since I wanted to avoid visiting the market because of the pandemic, I decided to order it online. It’s convenient because you can choose from all the options in one place. It’s just like ordering clothes and groceries online; something many of us have shifted to in recent times.”

CZ stone rakhis are garnering the interest of those looking for elegant options with a touch of tradition.

Special one for the special bro

Shivika Mathur, an Udaipur-based student, bought a stethoscope rakhi online for her doctor brother. She says, “I was bored of buying rakhis from the market and wanted a fun design. The quality is top-notch, and you can wear it for a long time too. The variety and pricing are great as well.”

Customisation galore

Jaipur-based Pallavi Maroo says, “I prefer buying rakhis online or at exhibitions as they are unique and not available in local shops. Since there are no exhibitions this year, I bought cubic zirconia (CZ) stone rakhis online.”

Delhi-based Priyansha Sharma has bought a dumbbell shaped rakhi for her brother. “It is perfect for him as he’s a gym and fitness enthusiast. In the traditional way of shopping, I’d have to go from one place to another in search of the perfect rakhi, which means more time and more cost. But with online portals, my perfect rakhi was just a few clicks away,” she says.

