Amid IPL 2025 suspension, full recap of stats leaderboard: Who's at the top in standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap race

The IPL 2025 season was cut short just before it reached an enthralling business end of the tournament, with all playoff spots still open to be fought for, and potentially the most intense battle in the history of the Orange Cap to boot. The IPL 2025 was suspended on Friday owing to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Suryakumar Yadav holds a narrow single-run lead in the tight Orange Cap race.(AP)

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants also have a chance of making it to the playoffs.

With 13 league stage games left to play once the IPL returns, here is a brief recap of the stat leaders of the first 58 games from this season’s tournament.

Most wickets

The Purple Cap list sees two players already having hit 20 wickets in what has been a strong bounce-back year for bowlers after a brutal 2024 season. Prasidh Krishna of the Gujarat Titans and Noor Ahmad of CSK are joint on 20, with Krishna’s superior economy meaning he currently occupies the top spot. Krishna has been excellent after missing two full seasons of the IPL, playing himself into contention for India, while Noor has been a rare bright spot for a struggling Chennai Super Kings. Right behind them is Josh Hazlewood on 18.

Most runs

It’s an Orange Cap race for the ages. Suryakumar Yadav sits on 510 runs with the Orange Cap, but there are not one, not two, not three, but FOUR other players with 500 runs this season so far. Sai Sudharsan is a solitary run behind SKY, his Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill another run behind him, Virat Kohli on 505 runs, and Jos Buttler rounding out the club with 500 on the dot. It’s anybody’s tournament, with all these players in sparkling form — and there are some names not too far behind. Prabhsimran Singh had reached sixth spot on 487 runs when the PBKS vs DC match was called off — if that match was played to completion, the uncapped star might well have snatched the Cap from the Indian national captain.

Most sixes

970 sixes have been struck in IPL 2025, the most coming from the bat of Nicholas Pooran, who has hit 34 for Lucknow Super Giants after a scintillating start to the IPL season. However, after hitting 31 in the first 6 matches, the West Indian has only managed three in his last five, including no sixes in four of those games. While he still holds a sizable lead, this has allowed players like Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer to catch up — the PBKS stars sit on 28 and 27 respectively, while Riyan Parag and Suryakumar Yadav round out the top five with 26 each.