Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 21, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Arjun Tendulkar impresses once again, picks fifer in Cooch Behar U-19 match

Arjun Tendulkar returned with figures of 5/98 as Delhi U-19 slumped to 354 for 9 in their first essay at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium at stumps on day three.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2018 20:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Arjun Tendulkar,Arjun Tendulkar cricket,Cooch Behar U-19
IArjun Tendulkar, son of the Indian former cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, holds a ball during a practice session.(AFP)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, shone bright with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul against Delhi in an U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Representing Mumbai, the junior Tendulkar returned with figures of 5/98 as Delhi U-19 slumped to 354 for 9 in their first essay at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium at stumps on day three.

Asked to bat, Mumbai had scored 453 in their first innings with opener Divyaansh (211) scoring a double century. Delhi still trail Mumbai by 59 runs.

READ: India vs Australia, 1st T20 International: Team India Report Card

Arjun’s scalps included rival skipper Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, wicket-keeper Gulzar Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Shokeen and Prashant Kumar Bhati.

Arjun, a promising left-arm pacer, is a regular member of the Mumbai U-19 team. He has also played two U-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets.

In the past, Arjun has also bowled at the nets of the senior Indian team in London and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 20:14 IST

tags

more from cricket