Arjun Tendulkar impresses once again, picks fifer in Cooch Behar U-19 match

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, shone bright with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul against Delhi in an U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Representing Mumbai, the junior Tendulkar returned with figures of 5/98 as Delhi U-19 slumped to 354 for 9 in their first essay at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium at stumps on day three.

Asked to bat, Mumbai had scored 453 in their first innings with opener Divyaansh (211) scoring a double century. Delhi still trail Mumbai by 59 runs.

Arjun’s scalps included rival skipper Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, wicket-keeper Gulzar Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Shokeen and Prashant Kumar Bhati.

Arjun, a promising left-arm pacer, is a regular member of the Mumbai U-19 team. He has also played two U-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets.

In the past, Arjun has also bowled at the nets of the senior Indian team in London and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 20:14 IST