Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan: Statistical highlights of AFG innings

Playing in a dead rubber Afghanistan scored 252/8 against India in Dubai. India are already through to the final while Afghanistan are eliminated after two successive losses against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Hindustan Times takes a look at statistical highlights of the Afghanistan innings.

Ravindra Jadeja became India’s leading wicket taker in Asia Cup on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner removed Rahmat Shah for three to achieve the milestone.

Jadeja now has 18 wickets from 13 matches in Asia Cup and he overtook batting legend Sachin Tendulkar who has 17 wickets from 23 matches. Third on the list is off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who has 14 wickets from seven matches. The 29-year-old had earlier removed Javed Ahmadi for five to move level with Sachin Tendulkar.

Mohammad Shahzad struck his second century for Afghanistan, he is only the second batsman to score two or more centuries for his country after Rahmat Shah.

Shahzad took 88 balls to score his century, this is the fourth fastest ton by an Afghan batsman. The record is held by Karim Sadiq who scored 100 in just 72 balls against The Netherlands.

Shahzad’s century came up when team’s score was 131, this is the joint lowest score in ODI’s when a batsman has brought up his century. Shahid Afridi also scored a century when team’s score stood at 131.

Mohammad Nabi scored his 12th ODI fifty and his first against India. He became only the second batsman to score a fifty batting at no. 7 after Shahid Afridi against England in 2012.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 20:36 IST