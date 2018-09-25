Asia Cup 2018: Ravindra Jadeja creates record, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Ravindra Jadeja became India’s leading wicket taker in Asia Cup on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner removed Rahmat Shah for three to achieve the milestone.

Jadeja now has 18 wickets from 13 matches in Asia Cup and he overtook batting legend Sachin Tendulkar who has 17 wickets from 23 matches. The 29-year-old had earlier removed Javed Ahmadi for five to move level with Tendulkar. Third on the list is off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who has 14 wickets from seven matches.

Jadeja was recalled into the India side after all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury in India’s second match of the competition against Pakistan.

The Saurashtra spinner played his first ODI in more than 18 months after being recalled to the national side against Bangladesh and wreaked havoc on batsman finishing with figures of 4/29 in his 10 overs. India beat Bangladesh comfortably in that match and Jadeja was named man of the match.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 18:38 IST