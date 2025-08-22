Australian media flabbergasted at Shreyas Iyer's 'extraordinary' Asia Cup axe: 'OH MY GOD! It's a Punjab conspiracy'

Even former Australian cricketers Alyssa Healy and Brad Haddin found Iyer's exclusion tough to digest. On the LiSTNR Sport podcast hosted by Adam Peacock, Healy's three-word reaction summed up the news, while Haddin, who was the assistant coach at the Punjab Kings and saw Shreyas lead the team to the final of the IPL 2025 was flabbergasted.

Here is how the conversation went.

Adam Peacock: Shreyas Iyer, out of the side. What the…

Alyssa Healy: OH MY GOD!

Brad Haddin: What has happened there.

Adam Peacock: It's a Punjab conspiracy.

Brad Haddin: Well, one. Leadership qualities. Two, the style of player that he is under pressure. And he's someone whose presence gets everyone to play better. I have no idea. When I was reading it, I first thought that he was injured. But he's not, so it's a strange decision for me because he brings so much to the game. I actually thought he was going to be captain.

Adam Peacock: Extraordinary.

More twists and turns around Shreyas Iyer

As the rage around Iyer's omission refuses to die down, a couple of interesting developments have taken the cricketing news world by storm. Two days after Iyer was left out, a report in the Dainik Jagran claimed that the BCCI was in fact looking at Iyer as India's next ODI captain, to take over from Rohit Sharma in due time. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia quickly turned it down, confirming to HT that no such discussion had taken place.