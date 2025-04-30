‘My skin got peeled off…’: Axar Patel braves agonising pain in fiery knock but DC crumble after his dismissal

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel revealed the details of the injury he sustained during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. The left-arm all-rounder hurt his finger while fielding and then later found it difficult to bat in pain, but he still managed to hit 43 runs off 23 balls. He decided to take on the bowlers and tried to hit boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving in the 205-run chase; however, in the end, his team lost the match by 14 runs. Axar Patel injured himself while fielding against KKR.(PTI)

In the 18th over of the innings, Rovman Powell struck the ball forcefully toward mid-wicket. Axar made a diving stop to prevent a single but injured his finger in the process. The physio quickly came out to assess him, and Axar immediately left the field to receive further medical treatment.

The skipper led his team from the front and came out to bat despite the pain and smashed 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Meanwhile, after the match, he revealed the details of his injury and said that he was struggling with pain while batting, however, he is hopeful of recovering in time for next game.

“My skin got peeled off as I dived on the practice wickets to stop the ball. Whenever I tried to play a shot, the bat's handle brushed off to the peeled skin, and it was paining, but the good thing is there are 3-4 days break and hopefully I will be able to recover,” Axar told the broadcasters.

Talking about the match, Axar said that they gave 15-20 runs extra as the bowlers failed to execute their plans right in the powerplay and leaked too many runs.

“I think how the wicket was and how we bowled in the powerplay, we gave away 15-20 runs too many,” he added.

Axar Patel blames soft dismissals for defeat vs KKR

The DC skipper also admitted that the soft dismissals in the chase also let them down as they came close to the target but failed to get over the line.

“We also lost a few wickets in a soft manner. The positive was how we restricted them after the powerplay, coming to the batting, even though few batters failed, 2-3 of us contributed and took it so close,” he added.

When asked whether Vipraj Nigam with his 19-ball 38 gave them some hopes in the fag end, Axar admitted there was some but he needed support from someone like Ashustosh to finish things off.

“When Vipraj was batting there was hope, if Ashutosh was there then they could have repeated the first game,” he said.