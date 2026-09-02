Babar Azam develops fever ahead of 3rd England Test amid ongoing chaos in Pakistan cricket

Pakistan cricket has hit another rough patch amid the chaos following their dismal performances in the first two Tests on the England tour. The PCB has already recalled seven players from the squad after the heavy defeat at Lord’s and also parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Now, ahead of the third Test, Babar Azam has been laid low by fever. Babar Azam down with fever as Pakistan’s England tour descends into chaos (AP Image)

Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, who confirmed the update about Babar’s illness to Geo News, suggested there is no need to panic as the former captain remains otherwise fit. He is expected to recover quickly, with the team hoping he will be available for the upcoming Test.

The Pakistan skipper himself is going through a lean patch with the bat in the series, scoring just eight and six at Lord’s as Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat. Babar missed the first Test due to injury, with Salman Ali Agha taking over as captain. His awkward dismissal to Jofra Archer’s short ball in the second innings summed up Pakistan’s struggles against the English pacers in the series.