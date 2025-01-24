'Back their instinct. Everyone has played long...': Zaheer addresses Gavaskar's 'stupid, stupid' rant over Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant endured a difficult outing throughout the recently-concluded tour to Australian. Across five Tests, Pant scored 255 runs at an indifferent average of 28.33; he scored only one half-century, although it came at a vital point in the final Test of the series in Sydney. Rishabh Pant during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(BCCI- X)

Pant faced significant criticism for his shot-selection during the fourth Test, with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lashing at the wicketkeeper-batter for throwing his wicket. The 27-year-old had been playing a gritty knock before Australian captain Pat Cummins introduced Travis Head into the attack, possibly in a bid to induce Pant to play an attacking shot. The plan worked, as Pant handed a catch at third man, with India eventually facing a 184-run defeat in Melbourne.

Gavaskar called Pant's decision-making ‘stupid’ in a rageful rant; former India bowler Zaheer Khan, who will work with Pant at Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL season, opened up in detail about the criticism. Zaheer insisted that all batters – not only Pant – should be given the freedom to “back their instincts.”

“When it comes to batting, I'm gonna give not only to Rishabh but each and every batter in that squad to have the freedom. And back their instinct. Everyone has played the game at different levels for long enough time to know how the game unfolds,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

Zaheer further insisted that batters shouldn't be “confused” before making a decision, insisting that conviction is important.

“My philosophy is about the game to be played on the field and in that moment you want to take the decision. And the decision making shouldn't be confused,” said Zaheer.

“It should be done with simplicity and instinct at that stage, keeping the team's goal in mind. You are collectively winning and collectively losing. So when you are playing a team sport, you are just going with what the team requires for you to do in that situation. That freedom everyone will have.”