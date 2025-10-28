BCCI waiting for Shreyas Iyer's parents to land in Sydney before releasing detailed medical bulletin: Report

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, continues to recover at a Sydney hospital after being moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The development has eased widespread concern over the 29-year-old batter’s condition, which had briefly turned critical following internal bleeding. India's Shreyas Iyer (C) reacts in pain after falling on the ground while taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey as his teammate Rohit Sharma (L) watches(AFP)

According Revsportz the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release a detailed medical bulletin once Iyer’s parents arrive in Sydney to be by his side. News agency PTI reported that Iyer's family members are understood to be preparing to travel soon, as the cricketer remains under close medical supervision.

Iyer's parents have applied for an urgent visa to reach Sydney as soon as possible.

A senior BCCI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to PTI that Iyer showed significant improvement in the past 24 hours. “He has been shifted out of the ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from the hospital in Sydney,” the source said.

Iyer sustained the injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling in the third India vs Australia at the SCG. He was wincing in pain as soon as he completed the catch. Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the team physio, his condition deteriorated later as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation. Subsequent scans revealed a laceration in the spleen, leading to internal bleeding that required intensive care monitoring.

The BCCI did relaese a statement on Monday, clarifying the nature of Iyer's injury but the board might add more in a medical bulletin later on after explaining the matter to Iyer's parents.

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, addressing the media in Canberra ahead of the first T20I against Australia, provided reassurance about his teammate’s condition. “Now see, we are not doctors. When the catch was taken, it looked normal. But once he went inside, it was felt that he needed serious attention,” Suryakumar said. “Then he was rushed to the specialist, and we were told what happened. After that, we talked to him — when he spoke normally, we felt a little better. Doctors and physios said it was an unfortunate incident, which happens rarely. But sometimes rare incidents happen to rare talent.”

It is learned that BCCI’s head of medical services, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, has commended the on-field medical team for their quick and decisive response, which played a crucial role in stabilizing Iyer during a potentially life-threatening situation.

“God is with his side, he is recovering really well, doctors are supporting him, BCCI is in full support, he will recover soon and then we will take him home with us,” Suryakumar added, reflecting the team’s relief and solidarity.