Ben Stokes snaps on being asked about Jasprit Bumrah after Edgbaston defeat: 'Thought I'd get through...'

India roared back with a terrific all-around performance in the second match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, registering their largest win away from home in terms of runs. The visitors registered an emphatic 336-run victory, levelling things at 1-1 in Birmingham. It is good news for the Indians, whose batting is clicking phenomenally and bowling is steadily growing innings by innings. Ben Stokes wasn't pleased after being reminded of Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the third Test at Lord's.(AFP)

With a short turnaround before the third Test match of the series at Lord’s, Indian fans will be even more optimistic with the expected return of Jasprit Bumrah after he was rested at Edgbaston. While Indian fans will be buzzing, one man wasn’t quite that happy to hear Bumrah’s name.

England captain Ben Stokes had a short and curt reply when asked about the prospect of Bumrah returning with the series in the balance, having no time for repeated questions about the Indian fast bowler. At the press conference after England’s loss, Stokes let his displeasure be known.

“I thought I’d get through a press conference without being asked about Jasprit Bumrah,” said the English captain, still smarting from the loss a few hours prior.

Also Read: Gill blunt on whether Bumrah will play Lord's Test after Akash, Siraj run riot

Nevertheless, he went on to explain how the batting unit would try to combat that threat when they arrived in London. “We play against each other so often, you know what you will be faced with, so you put it into practice in training. Try to do what you can with the coaches and the sidearms, going wide on the crease, trying to give you practice like their bowling lineup,” explained Stokes.

Stokes wary of Bumrah challenge after batting struggle

However, the English captain, who had also expressed disappointment at the ‘subcontinent-like’ conditions on day 5 at Edgbaston after the pitch had played pretty flat through the match, was still aware that India would present a challenge different to what could be prepared for in the nets: “It’s always tough to replicate something that will come down at you in a game.”

“Disappointed with the loss here as it would have been great to carry the momentum over from the first game but we don’t find ourselves sitting here like that. We have to wipe this one under the carpet as quickly as we can because Lord’s day one will be coming round pretty quickly,” explained the English skipper in conclusion.

India will want to settle on the right balance in their bowling unit before Lord’s, while England will want to do their homework in terms of countering the pace-bowling strength their visitors possessed in the second Test match.