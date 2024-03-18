 Bengaluru fans storm the streets to celebrate RCB's first-ever title as Smriti Mandhana and Co win WPL | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru fans storm the streets to celebrate RCB's first-ever title as Smriti Mandhana and Co win WPL

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 18, 2024 07:41 AM IST

In a low-scoring thriller, RCB finally managed to bring their first trophy home by beating Delhi Capitals in the WPL final by eight wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted history on Sunday by lifting their first Women's Premier League trophy with a win over Delhi Capitals in the final. RCB had a forgettable campaign last season where they finished fourth by winning just two matches, however, tables turned for them in the WPL 2024 as they gained momentum right from the start. They did suffer a few hiccups on their journey to playoffs but the big stars stood up on big occasions to help them clinch the prestigious title.

The Bengaluru fans came out on streets to celebrate the WPL triumph.
RCB's journey started at their home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium as they enthralled their fans with some memorable performances at the home ground till the middle of the season. The fanbase which was created by the RCB men's team came in big support of the women's side and Smriti Mandhana and Co. took their legacy forward.

In a low-scoring thriller, RCB finally managed to bring their first trophy home by beating Delhi Capitals in the WPL final by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After RCB's massive title triumph, the fans in Bengaluru came out of their home in big numbers to celebrate the glory moment together on the streets. Several videos went viral on social media where fans went bonkers and enjoyed the title win which the city has been waiting for since the inception of Indian Premier League as the men's team is yet to open its account.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's blockbuster gesture for Smriti Mandhana-led RCB, joins WPL title celebration via video call

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana also shared a special message after the title win for the fans for their incredible support.

"I have a message for all the RCB fans, the most loyal fan base. Nothing would have been possible without their support. Ee Sala Cup Namde (The Cup will be ours this time) always comes up, and now I just want to say Ee Sala Cup Namdu (The Cup is ours this time)," Mandhana said in the post-match presentation.

RCB off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who ended up as the highest wicket-taker in WPL with 13 scalps, also shared the same sentiment and relief after the triumph.

"They keep saying 'Ee sala cup namde' and we got it. That's it guys, it is for the fans," said Patil.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

