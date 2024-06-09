Chris Gayle dons unique blazer to support both IND & PAK, gets autographs from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

The cricket fever hits New York as Asian Giants India and Pakistan are set to unfold another chapter in their historic rivalry with the T20 World Cup Group A clash on Sunday. The two rivals will lock horns for the first time in the USA as stakes are always high when they collide on the field. Virat Kohli signed Chris Gayle's blazer during the IND vs PAK clash.(X Image)

The buzz for the clash hits the rooftop as several former cricketers— Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle— make their presence felt for the mega clast at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. However, the one star who grabbed the limelight was Gayle, who wore a unique blazer with one sleeve featuring the tri-colour of the Indian flag and another green depicting support for Pakistan.

Gayle also went on to meet the players of both teams and got autographs on his stylish blazer from superstars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. He made the decision considering the weather and pitch, which had some moisture after a slight drizzle.

Indian captain Rohit was also looking to bowl first but looked motivated at the toss to continue the winning momentum.

"Would've bowled first too. We need to assess how conditions play and come up with an idea of what a good score is. Those games have helped us assess conditions here. We've spoken about what we need to do as a batting unit to get a good score and then we've got the bowling unit to defend. Every game is important in a World Cup, you can't just show up. Anything can happen. We're sticking to the same XI," Rohit said at the toss.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue decided to go with the same combination from Ireland where they produced a clinical performance. On the other hand, Babar announced one change as Imad Wasim returned to the side in place of Azam Khan.

Earlier, the toss of the blockbuster clash in the T20 World Cup was delayed by half an hour due to light rain on Sunday. The Nassau Country Cricket Ground witnessed a drizzle before the scheduled toss time. The weather is expected to clear later in the day. It is the most high-profile match of the tournament and also at the modular facility which has been in the news for a dodgy drop-in pitch.